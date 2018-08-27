Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat's first look has set the internet on fire! Reportedly, after the melodious romantic track Dil Diyan Gallan, the duo is ready to treat us with a similar yet even more fascinating romantic song. The on-screen chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has always been heart-warming for the fans and yes, we are asking for more!

We cannot take our eyes off the extremely magical still of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the upcoming movie Bharat. The couple has been seen romancing on screen earlier too but seems this movie is all set to break the previous records. Katrina Kaif is looking immensely gorgeous dazzling in the green lehenga with Salman Khan. The curly hairstyle of Katrina is totally complementing her fairy look. Salman Khan, as always is breaking the internet with his evergreen handsome looks.

#Bharat @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Bollywood’s Sultan is looking royal as ever in his royal suiting. Needless to mention, the chemistry is blowing the internet anyway! The happily in love expression of Katrina Kaif is indicating a well framed royal love story and the intense yet gentle hold of Salman Khan is raising excitement among the fans.

Also Read: Instagram is too soft for Natasa Stankovic’s hotter than hell pictures

This soul-stirring look from the movie has been shared by both the stars (Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif) on their Instagram profile.

Also Read: Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan Kriti Sanon style! Check it out

On the same note, Bharat is the upcoming movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It has already created a buzz over the internet with its first look and the fans are waiting for more!The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, remarking his third collaboration with Salman Khan. Prior to this, the worked together for the blockbuster hit Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Bharat also stars Sunil Grover in an important role. The stars have been sharing several pictures from the sets of the movie. This picture can also be well assumed to be from one of the Bollywood style romantic songs of the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More