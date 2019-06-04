Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with the entire team of Bharat are much excited for their film which will release tomorrow, June 5. Here are some interesting facts that you must know before watching the film. Take a look

Bharat: Bharat is among the most anticipated films of the year and is all set for its grand release tomorrow June 5, 2019, The film is an official remake of South Korean Film Ode To My Father of 2014 and features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Thanks to the amazing trailer, songs and the popular star cast which has made the audience more curious about the film. The fans who wish to book their tickets in advance can also prevail the service online.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Here are some interesting facts that you must know before watching the film.

First Film to showcase the chemistry of Salman and Katrina through 5 decades– Bharat will be the first film which will showcase the chemistry of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan through 5 decades. The film narrates the journey of Salman Khan from his age of 18 to 72.

The third collaboration of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with director Ali Abbas Zafar– After creating a buzz with hit films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, director Ali Abbas Zafar has again collaborated with the lead stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and it is predicted that the film will be a blockbuster hit and will fulfil the expectation of the fans fully.

Varun Dhawan to appear in a cameo role–After not so promising performance in Kalank, Varun Dhawan is all set for his cameo role in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bharat and it expected that will be a surely a big treat to the fans.

Hit Jodi– Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are considered to be the blockbuster Jodi of the era as whenever the duo appears on-screen, they leave no stone unturned to dazzle well. For Bharat, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be collaborating for the sixth time after films Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Hollywood connection– The makers of Bharat have used all the innovative computer graphics techniques which were used in The Curious Cage of Benjamin Buton to make the film more intriguing.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Salman Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nikhil Namil under the banners of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-series. The film is shot in four countries including Spain, Malta, Abu Dhabi and in India ( New Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai).

