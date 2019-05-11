Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bharat which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Currently, both the stars are busy promoting the film and reports suggest that the actors will host a special segment at the final of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Bharat is one of the highly-anticipated films which features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and Salman Khan will sport five different looks in the film. Currently, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the promotions of their film. Reports suggest that Tiger Zinda Hai actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be hosting a special segment at the final IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and will also appear in various small promos during the live telecast. Since Cricket is a mass love sport, the actors will be promoting their upcoming film through this sport as the entire nation will be busy watching the final battle at the cricket ground at that time.

It seems that the producer of Bharat, Nikhil Namit and Atul Agnihotri have come up with a brilliant idea of promoting the film at the cricket grounds. The makers are trying different techniques to promote the film. Reports reveal that Bollywood superstar has also finished shooting for the first advertisement and another ad with many kids.

Nikhil Namit, producer of Bharat revealed that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be hosting and promoting the film live, which is very unusual and interesting. Earlier to this, the makers came up with the plan of attaching the trailer of the film with Avengers: Endgame, which is among the biggest Hollywood film. The idea was a big hit and worked and now the next step is IPL.

Bharat narrates the journey of a man starting from the age of 18 to 70. The period drama film is written and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri under the banners of Salman Khan Films, T-Series and Reel Life Productions.

Bharat comes from the perspective of a man in the post-independence era in India’s history. The shoot of the film took place in Punjab, Malta, Spain, Delhi and Abu Dhabi. Earlier to this, Priyanka Chopra was finalised for the role opposite Salman Khan but after her exit, Katrina Kaif took her role in the film.

