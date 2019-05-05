Bollywood producer Atul Agnihotri on Sunday shared a photo of Bharat actor Salman Khan from the sets of this film on his official Instagram account and Bhaijaan is looking way too handsome in a white kurta-pyjama.

Ace Bollywood film producer Atul Agnihotri, who is backing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, on Sunday shared Salman Khan’s picture from the sets of the film on his official Instagram account. In the photo, we see the Dabangg Bhaijaan dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and the box office king is looking dapper as usual with his killer expressions, black shades and the stylish moustache look!

Bharat, which is the official adaptation of South Korean film An Ode To My Father, is one of the most anticipated films of this year starring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Bharat has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously worked with Salman Khan in blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat has been backed by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Reel Life Productions.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Bharat is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 which is an Eid day release and is expected to shatter all box office records. The trailer of Bharat created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released.

