Salman Khan starrer Bharat is scheduled to hit the box office next year, however, the film has already been making the headlines for varying reasons. A couple of days back, it was the leaked photos from the sets of the film that had created a buzz online and now it is an action sequence that has become the talk of the town. As we already know, the cast and crew of the film has recently completed the shooting schedule for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Malta and are currently shooting in India.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures from the sets of the film. The director revealed that the shooting for one of the most thrilling action sequence has been just finished. He further wrote that it was the ‘Maut Ka Kuwan’ (The death of Well) sequence which was completed with the help of extremely daring and humble stunt riders of Uttar Pradesh and of course Salman Khan.

Just finished the most thrilling action sequence of my life “ Maut ka Kuwan” with an extremely dare , humble and simple stunt riders from Uttar Pradesh and @BeingSalmanKhan for @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/QRrwYUMY4X — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 3, 2018

Ali never misses a chance to share updates regarding the shoot via his Twitter handle. Earlier he had shared the photos of sets and locations of the film with the fans. Besides this, there have been a couple of times when the look of Salman Khan for the film was leaked on several social media platforms.

Besides Salman Khan, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in the key roles. Reports say that the film is inspired by the Korean film Ode To My Father and will portray the story of India spanning sixty years through the eyes of Khan’s different avatars.

Wrap on Abu Dhabi schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm ….. its Been a absolute pleasure shooting here again after @TigerZindaHai , thank you UAE government and @2454abudhabi for all the support and love …till next time 📽🎥 pic.twitter.com/ljVZPnX4u1 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 15, 2018

All set for Abu Dhabi , next destination Team @Bharat_TheFilm … pic.twitter.com/6oIH2JZeDU — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 23, 2018

Gear up for Thunder ….@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm …”yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai…” pic.twitter.com/dAQ5kfGFuW — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 1, 2018

Ring of fire ….. & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/J20KeE3Ro6 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 25, 2018

