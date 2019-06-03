Bharat: Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat is among the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar shared a new still from the film. It features Salman Khan and Sunil Grover gossiping with a punching bag between them. Have a look at the picture

Bharat: Just before 2 days of its release, Bharat is among the highly anticipated films of the year, which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Along with the lead stars, it seems that the fans are also very eager to watch the film and their excitement is quite evident on social media. Recently, the director of the film shared another behind-the-scenes picture of Salman Khan with his co-star Sunil Grover.

In the picture, Salman Khan is sporting his aged look with grey hair and beard, meanwhile, he is accompanied by Sunil Grover, who will play the role of Salman Khan’s close friend in the film. Sunil Grover appears in a sporty look dressed in a hoodie with track pants.

Both the actors can be seen gossiping with a punching bag in between. Reports revealed that Salman Khan had to spend almost 2 hours to match up with this character in the film.

Bharat is an official adaption of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. The film will showcase Salman Khan’s journey from 18 to 70.

Reports reveal that even after the approval certificate of Central Board of Film Certification, the director has made 24 voluntary cuts in the film just before few days of the film’s release. Salman Khan’ father Salim said that since the film is too long, he suggested trimming the film to 165 minutes. Moreover, the actor has a special gift for his fans with Bharat. The actor has decided that the tickets of the film should be priced reasonably. Salman Khan is among few stars who is against the hike in rates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App