Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kapoor starrer Bharat has released today and is making headlines for all the right reasons. As per Box Office India report, Bharat has registered Rs 24 crore in the advance booking and has ranked in the top six all-time advance grossers in India.

Bharat: Salman Khan is currently winning millions of hearts with his film Bharat, which was released today and is garnering a positive response from all the corners. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The film has released today and has already made news records in terms of collection.

Recently, the reports revealed that Bharat has successfully made into the list of top six films in advance booking which has released in India. As per Box Office India report, Bharat has registered Rs 24 crore in its advance booking as the film released on June 5, 2019. The report suggested that Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame earned Rs 49 crore in advance booking following Bahubali: The Conclusion with Rs 37.53 crore, meanwhile, Thugs of Hindostan earned Rs 26.27 crore in advance booking.

It is expected that the film will earn Rs 40 crore on its first day. The film released in 4700 screens in India alone and has also released in 70 other countries which include UAE. Moreover, Bharat also became Salman Khan’s first film to hit the theatres in Saudi Arabia. The first Bollywood film that released in Saudi Arabia was Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy’s film Gold.

Bharat is currently garnering a positive response from the critics as well as fans. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles.

Initially, the makers of the film chose Priyanka Chopra to appear opposite Salman Khan but due to her wedding, the actor took an exit and Katrina Kaif appeared in the lead role. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has a list of films in his kitty this year. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and Post to it, he will appear with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah.

