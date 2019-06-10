Bharat song Aaya Na Tu: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday released the new song from his latest movie Bharat titled Aaya Na Tu. The song has already garnered more than 90,000 likes.

Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean Movie An Ode To My Father

Bharat song Aaya Na Tu: Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan on Monday evening released the all-new song from his upcoming movie Bharat titled Aaya Na Tu. The song has been voiced by Jyoti Nooran and the music has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Irshad Kamil has given the lyrics and just like the previous songs from Bharat such as Slow Motion, Chashni, Aithey Aa, Zinda, Turpeya, this song too is being loved by fans.

Soon after Salman Khan shared the song on Twitter, fans expressed their excitement and said that they love the new song as it is a very emotional song.

Bharat has been storming the box office with its successful run ever since it released. The film has earned Rs 150 crores in just 5 days of its release and is the biggest box office openers of this year so far.

Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles and has been backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean Movie An Ode To My Father and has broken many records at the box office. Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and Kick 2 as well. He is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.

