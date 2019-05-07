Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is creating a buzz from quite a long time and currently, Bharat's next song Aithey Aa is garnering attention as the song will feature Bollywood duo Salman and Katrina teasing each other. The director of the film revealed that in the song Katrina and Salman reverses the act of Hum Aapke Hai Koun song Didi Tera Devar Deewana.

No doubt, Bharat is among the highly anticipated films of the year which features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani in lead roles. It seems that the film is filled with surprises and impressing acts that will surely prove to be a treat for the viewers. Every time Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appears on the screens, it is expected that something big is gonna hit the screens. Both the actors leave no stone unturned to make the fans go weak in the knees with their hot chemistry and phenomenal presence which very well got proved in films like Tiger Zinda and Ek Tha Tiger.

Reports suggest that Bharat new song Aithey Aa will create a huge buzz as it will feature the hot chemistry of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a unique manner. Reports also suggest that Katrina Kaif will tease Salman Khan in the song and will reverse the act of Hum Aapke Hai Koun song Didi Tera Devar Deewana.

The director of the film revealed that Katrina Kaif will tease Salman Khan in the same way, Sultan actor did with Madhuri Dixit in Didi Tera Devar Deewana. He further added upon saying that the idea behind the song was to create a peppy song that forces people to shake their leg.

The song is written by Irshad Kamil and is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Further, the funny number is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and it is said that the video of the song will surely match the lyrics.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. The period drama film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri under the banners of T-Series and Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films. The film will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

