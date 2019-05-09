Bharat song Aithey Aa: The third track of Bharat titled Aithey Aa featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif is finally out. Hitting all the right notes, the song is a treat for the eyes and ears and is definitely worth a look. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will release on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5.

Bharat song Aithey Aa: The much-anticipated film Bharat is hitting all the right notes to emerge as the blockbuster of the year. Slated for a release on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi in key roles. After garnering an overwhelming response to Slow Motion and Chashni, the makers of the film have released the third song of Bharat titled Aithey Aa.

Featuring one of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Aithey Aa is a wedding song. Set against the backdrop of 1983 world cup victory, a song is a fun number that will keep you hooked. In the song, Katrina Kaif as Kumud can be seen teasing Bharat (Salman Khan) as they fall in love with each other. Dressed in a pink saree paired with a small bindi, Katrina looks graceful as she dances her way into everyone’s heart. Meanwhile, Salman Khan as Bharat looks dapper in a black outfit paired with sunglasses.

From beats, lyrics, dance moves to the chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the makers of the film have managed to deliver a fun, crazy and groovy track. Sung by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan, composed by Vishal Dadlani and Ravjiani and penned by Irshad Kamil, Aithey Aa will bring all the fun you need in an Indian wedding.

This is the second song of Bharat that features the picture-perfect chemistry of Salman and Katrina. The song Chashni, which was released earlier, has garnered 17 million views on YouTube. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat is one film to watch out for. Looking at the buzz around the film, Bharat is expected to take box office by a storm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App