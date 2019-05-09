Bharat song Aithey Aa Twitter reaction: Bharat’s new song Aithey Aa sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif coming together to celebrate India’s iconic 1983 win in the World Cup. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's chemistry is unmissable! watch full song inside

Bharat song Aithey Aa Twitter reaction: The traditional Indian song Aithey Aa from Bharat movie with an electronic twist will keep you hooked till the very last minute. The grooviest and crazy dance number has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and has been crooned by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Kamaal Khan. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song has already crossed 160k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments for Katrina Kaif’s ethereal beauty and Salman Khan’s dapper look.

The song is set in 1983 right after India scored its first win the Cricket world cup. The video shows Katrina as she woos Salman Khan in pink saree and braided Indian look. To share the news of the song being out Salman Kahn took to his official Twitter handle to share that the song Aithey Aa is out- Shaadi Waala Desi Gana for this electronic Zamana is out.

In a span of just 23 minutes the song has already started trending on yOutube and is receiving an awesome response from the fans. According to the fans, the song is a blockbuster and the EDM song of the Bollywood industry. Take a look at the tweets here:

Some of the songs from the movie which have already released are Slow Motion starring Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the lead roles, and the other song starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Kahn is Chashni. The song Aithey Aa marks as the third song from the movie and has already crossed millions of views on Youtube. The movie Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff and many other stars in supporting roles.

One More Add Karlo 300 crore Club main BHARAT #AitheyAaSong pic.twitter.com/WZyin8tnPg — Salman Khan Fans Club Indore (@SalmanKhanCity) May 9, 2019

Katrina Ke Thumke ne literally Aag Laga Di 😍🔥 Her Dance is just Unbeatable Ever !! SONG IS TOOO GOOD ❤👍#AitheyAaSong #Katrinakaif #AitheyAa pic.twitter.com/NuxmVFsa7W — Kumud Kaif ♥ (@Nitish_B2) May 9, 2019

