Bharat song Chashni: Immediately after treating the audience with the year’s most romantic song–Chashni from Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a Behind the scene video from the sets. The song gives us a glimpse of the passionate romance between Bharat, played by Salman, and Kumud Raina, portrayed by Katrina with picturesque backdrops. The song has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Abhijeet Srivastava has lent his soulful voice and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for the song.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gave glimpses into the facades of the film. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Talking about the response of the song, the romantic track has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube in just a few hours. In an interview, the director of the film revealed that he cannot write romantic scenes for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as their chemistry is already too obvious.

Bharat is one of the most anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. the film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. The period drama film is shot on various locations in Punjab, Delhi, Spain and Abu Dhami. Earlier Priyanka Chopra was finalised for the role opposite Salman Khan but later Katrina Kaif was chosen as Priyanka had some prior commitments.

