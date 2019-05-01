Bharat song Chashni: The second song of Bharat titled Chashni that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is finally out. A treat for the eyes and ears, the song brings together one of the most loved and adorable couples of Bollywood and is definitely all set to emerge as the romantic chartbuster of the year. Bharat will hit the silver screens on Eid, 2019.

Bharat song Chashni: When Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif come together in one frame, sparks are sure to fly. One of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood, the duo are back with a new film and a new romantic track that will surely melt your heart. Titled Chashni, the song is from one of the most anticipated films of the year- Bharat. To raise excitement for the song, the makers of the film released a teaser yesterday on April 30 and we have to admit that it was worth the wait.

Right from the word go, Chashni is all about sweet nothings between Salman and Katrina. As Salman Khan falls in love with his Saira Bano, the chemistry between the duo will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Some of the moments between them are absolutely adorable and the song is sure to emerge as the romantic chartbuster of the year. Sung by Vishal & Shekhar and Abhijeet Srivastava, the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Needless to say, Chashni is unmissable and you should definitely watch it now!

Having worked in films like Yuvvraaj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry is a box office winner. Speaking about the duo, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently admitted in an interview with a news portal that he has realised that he cannot write love scenes for them. The reason behind the same is that when they look at each other for the first time in a film, you feel like they are made for each other.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit under the banner of T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid on June 5. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and many more.

