Bharat song Chashni: The makers of the film Bharat have recently released the second song Chashni which suits its name to the fullest. The song features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan soft romance. Starting from romancing with each other over rangolis and jalebis to deserts and water, the couple seems perfect in the song. The song is filled with cute moments which will surely make you aww. The song is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and the music is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekar Ravjian.

Before the song starts, Salman Khan like always narrates the Bollywood scene of that era with a voice over. The song is set in the ’70s where Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is working at Gulf where Katrina Kaif is the Madam Sir and Salman is the worker.

Bharat is one of the most anticipated films which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, the film also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Talking about the social media reaction, the fans are in just love with the song and are calling it the romantic track of the year. Fans are not only praising the chemistry of the on-screen couple they are also appreciating the singer of the song Abhijeet Srivastava.

Here is a list of reactions:

Wowww♥️♥️♥️

The song i have been waiting for so long is out now.This is d most beautiful romantic track. @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @Irshad_Kamil did it yet again..amazing composition nd lovely lyrics 👌🏽

Sung beautifully by #abhijeetbhattacharya #ChashniSong 🎵 #Onloop🎧♥️ — applehunk (@ShanawazNizami) May 1, 2019

I like the song, the chemistry has no more questions. they look perfect. Katrina looks with curly hair & saree makes her even more beautiful #ChashniSong pic.twitter.com/1lkPe2S7qX — MIA TORNANDO (@Mia_Kaif) May 1, 2019

Romantic song of the year❤️😘😘#ChashniSong — ❤️RAJ AULIYA❤️ (@RichardRaj13) May 1, 2019

Sizzling chemistry this eid ishq meetha hai beautiful song#ChashniSong — Being Nawaz (@BeingNawaz) May 1, 2019

Romantic song of the year❤️😘😘#ChashniSong — ❤️RAJ AULIYA❤️ (@RichardRaj13) May 1, 2019

In an interview, the director of the film revealed that he cannot write love scenes for Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as the duo’s chemistry is already too obvious. He further revealed that it is very difficult to handle the pressure of delivering something unexpected to the audience.

