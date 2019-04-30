Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday released the teaser of the upcoming song from Bharat titled Chashni and fans are loving the sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the song.

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming Bharat song titled Chashni has been released. Bharat actor Salman Khan on Tuesday shared the teaser of Chashni and fans cannot wait for the full song to release. It is said that Chashni is the sweetest musical treat of the year and the song has been filmed on Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Bharat’s lead actress Katrina Kaif.

In the 20 second teaser, we see Katrina Kaif dressed in a sexy white lehenga and is standing at an exotic location. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is looking dapper as usual in an all-black avatar and the teaser has been loved by fans who cannot wait for the entire Chashni song to release anytime soon! In another half of the teaser, we see Katrina Kaif romancing Salman Khan in sexy green and golden lehenga and their sizzling chemistry is to die for!

Earlier, the song Slow Motion from Bharat starring Disha Patani was released last week and was loved by fans. Bharat, starring Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is one of the most anticipated films of this year and also stars Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the film is the official adaptation of South Korean film An Ode To My Father. Bharat is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 which is also the special occasion of Eid.

