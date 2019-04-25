Bharat song Slow Motion: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani are setting the screens on fire with their latest song Slow Motion from Bharat. This is the first time that Salman and Disha have shared the screen space. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and will hit the screens on Eid 2019.

Bharat song Slow Motion: With a promising star cast, captivating story, Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction and the star power of Salman Khan, Bharat has emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2019. The trailer of the film released earlier this week and heightened excitement among cinema-goers. To amp up the craze around the film, the makers of the film released the first song of Bharat titled Slow Motion a few hours ago and it is already winning the hearts of fans on social media.

Featuring a fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Slow Motion has emerged as the new Internet’s favourite. Be it the catchy lyrics, Salman Khan’s on-screen charm, Disha Patani’s sizzling avatar to their oh-so-hot chemistry, the song is making a buzz for all the right reasons. Calling them a new Jodi on the block, fans are expressing their desire to see them share the screen space in an upcoming film once again. Not just Disha and Salman, the song Slow Motion also has a guest appearance by Sunil Grover.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s song Slow Motion:

Slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid 2019, i.e June 5, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and many more. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat is expected to take box office by storm and set new records.

Having starred in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will also be seen in the upcoming film Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran.

