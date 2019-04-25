Bharat song Slow Motion: Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu is one of the most awaited films of the year, To raise the excitement among the fans, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Slow Motion. Bharat is slated to hit the screens on June 5.

Bharat song Slow Motion: Hold your heartbeats as the first song of the much-anticipated film Bharat titled Slow Motion is finally out. Featuring Internet’s latest crush Disha Patani and the Sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan, the song screams BLOCKBUSTER. Tracing back to a Russian circus in 1964, the song marks the introduction of Salman Khan’s love interest from his young days. With catchy lyrics, Salman Khan’s signature dance moves and undeniable style and Disha Patani’s hot avatar in a sultry yellow saree, the song has all the elements of emerging as the song of the year.

Sung by Vishal & Shekhar featuring Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, penned by Irshad Kamil and made under the banner of T-Series, Slow Motion will definitely amp up your excitement level to watch it on the big screen. Being a visual and audio treat, the song gives the audience a fresh and sizzling pairing of Salman and Disha and we have to admit that they look sensational together.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s song Slow Motion here:

Looking like a picture-perfect couple, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are seen donning a retro look. While Salman is looking dapper in an all-white outfit with statement sunglasses, Disha is taking the hotness quotient a notch above in a yellow saree as she flaunts her six-pack abs and toned body. This is the first time that Salman Khan and Disha Patani will be seen romancing on the silver screen.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid 2019. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5.

