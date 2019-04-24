Bharat song teaser: 2019's one of the most awaited movies, Bharat has been collecting a lot of buffs. After the trailer release, the makers have now dropped the teaser of its first song starring Disha Patani and Salman Khan. Dancing in a sizzling yellow saree, Disha Patani looks super hot in the video. Not just the Bollywood diva, Salman Khan looks dapper in the 90s outfit.

Bharat song teaser: 2019’s most awaited movies, Bharat is all set to hit the silver screens soon. The Salman Khan starrer is also going to feature Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Makers have doubled the anticipation in fans with the spectacular trailer of the movie and now, they have dropped a teaser of their first song. Owing to the huge popularity of Disha Patani, the first song of the movie features her with Salman Khan. The diva looks absolutely stunning in the video in a super sexy avatar.

Donning a sexy yellow saree, Disha Patani looks astonishing in the song. Titled as slow motion, the dance number also showcases Salman Khan in his own swag. The superstar can be seen looking dapper in a 90s outfit. Salman Khan dancing with beauty queen Disha Patani will leave you speechless. Take a look at the teaser of the song!

A glimpse of the song was also seen in the trailer but the teaser has taken the internet by a storm. Since the time makers have released the teaser, people have been showering praises over it. The gorgeous diva and her dancing skills are enough to make anyone fall in love with her. People are even comparing her with the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit as she donned a similar saree in the popular track.

People are already a fan of Disha Patani’s superfit body and now, her curves are making everyone go gaga. This is will be the very first time that Salman Khan will be seen dancing with Disha Patani. The lady plays a pivotal role in the movie and people are already impressed.

Meanwhile, watch the official trailer of Bharat here!

Disha Patani will be playing the role of a glamorous trapeze artist who works in a circus. The sizzling 90s looks Disha Patani has carried will bring back you the memories of those days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App