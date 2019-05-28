Bharat song Turpeya making Video: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday shared the behind-the-scenes making video of Bharat song Turpeya, have a look! Bharat is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday shared the video of the making of Turpeya song from his upcoming film Bharat. The song, which has been filmed on Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi has been loved by fans and after watching the making of the song, we will know about all the hard work that went into making the video song and also how interesting the shoot went.

In the behind-the-scenes video, we see the crew and production team of Bharat talking about the making of Turpeya song and they also reveal many interesting facts about how the song was shot. The song talks about how a person feels when he first time travels far away from home and how he feels about it.

Turpeya means ‘chal pada’ which means you start walking towards your goal. The song was shot in Malta. Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release worldwide on June 5 around Eid which is always a lucky date for Salman Khan to release his movies.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in key roles and the film has been backed by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit.

Bharat has been co-produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films. Bharat is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Dabangg 3 and the superstar has already started shooting for the movie along with Sonakshi Sinha. The songs of Bharat have emerged as big hits and the trailer created a lot of buzz on social media. The film is expected to break many box office records.

