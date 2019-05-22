Turpeya song from Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat has finally been released by the makers of the film. It has been filmed on Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi.

The all-new song titled Turpeya from Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat has finally been released. Salman Khan on Wednesday took to his official Twitter account to release the song. Turpeya has been filmed on Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi and the music of the song has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar along with Sukhwinder Singh.

In the video, we see Salman Khan dressed in the Navy uniform and is looking dapper as she makes his signature moves and this time we get to see Bhaijaa doing the Bhangra, as well as it, is a Punjabi song. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, is ready to steal your heart away with her sexy belly dance in the song which will set your screens on fire! The dance moves by Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi are to die for and just like the previous songs such as Zinda, Slow

Motion, Chashni and Aithey Aa, Turpeya is also receiving a lot of love from fans from all around the globe. The song Turpeya has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar featuring Sukhwinder Singh and the lyrics of the song have been given by Irshad Kamil.

Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of this year and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean movie An Ode To My Father and has been backed by Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Bharat is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 this year and also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

