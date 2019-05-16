The all-new song from Salman Khan's Bharat titled Zinda will be released tomorrow—May 17 by the makers of the film. Salman Khan took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat is surely one of the most anticipated films of this year as Bhaijaan will be seen in several avatars in the film and also the trailer and songs from the film have been loved by fans. After releasing three songs from Bharat—Slow Motion, Chashni and Aithey Aa, the makers of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat have announced that the new song from the film titled Zinda will be released tomorrow—May 17.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan shared a photo on his official Twitter handle to share the news of the release of the song and now fans are eagerly waiting for the song to get released as the previous three songs became major chartbusters.

Bharat is one of the most awaited films of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Bharat, which is the official adaptation of critically acclaimed South Koren film An Ode To My Father has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has earlier collaborated with Salman Khan for blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Satish Kaushik, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo in the film and it is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 which is the occasion ofEid.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reuniting in Bharat after 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is expected to break many box office records and it is one of the most awaited films of 2019.

