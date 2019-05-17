Bharat song Zinda: Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat, which is slated to release on Eid 2019, is one of the most awaited films of the year. To amp up the excitement, the makers of the film have released a new song titled Zinda. The song Zinda also marks the debut of Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar as a composer.

Bharat song Zinda: When it is a Salman Khan release on the occasion of Eid, you already know it is going to emerge as a blockbuster. With high expectations attached to his next film Bharat, the film is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of the year. After treating the fans with songs like Slow Motion, Chashni and Aithey Aa, the makers of the film have released another song titled Zinda.

Tracing Salman Khan’s journey as and in Bharat, the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and penned and composed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The makers of the film shared a glimpse of the song in the official trailer as well. Speaking about the song, Ali Abbas Zafar recently told an entertainment portal that Zinda was originally a poem that he has penned during the scripting of Bharat. It is based on the core message of the film that says that belief and conviction keeps one alive.

To raise excitement for the film, Ali Abbas Zafar has also been sharing several stills from Bharat. The photos are sure to make you want to book the tickets right away.

Before that, Check out Bharat’s song Zinda here:

Take a look at the stills of Salman Khan from Bharat here:

Partition was the most challenging part of @Bharat_TheFilm shoot , to recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions Zinda in the middle of that chaos ..is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man #BHARAT pic.twitter.com/90eQWz8aJ0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 15, 2019

Bharat. Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/rPvztMzz9R — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 12, 2019

Bharat in oil fields #middle east @Bharat_TheFilm , picture by dop Marchin.. pic.twitter.com/aImusnBrXL — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 6, 2019

Countdown to the release of @Bharat_TheFilm begins ….5 June #eidiscoming 2019 pic.twitter.com/x1eyMxzzEa — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 5, 2019

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit under the banner of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and many others in prominent roles. Shot in beautiful locales of Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi, Bharat is based on 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father.

Slated to hit the screens on Eid 2019, i.e June 5, Bharat will enjoy a solo release at the cinema screens. After Bharat, Salman will be seen in films like Dabangg 3, Kick 2, Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt and the remake of Korean film Veteran.

