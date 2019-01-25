Bharat teaser: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to be back at the theatrical screens with his latest release Bharat. To raise the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released a teaser today, January 35, i.e a day prior to the occasion of Republic Day. Slated for a theatrical release on Eid, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Tabu and many more.

One of the most anticipated films of 2018-Bharat starring Salman Khan is back in the news and for all the right reasons. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. And now, they have released the teaser of Bharat amid Republic Day celebrations.

Marking the introduction of Salman Khan’s character Bharat, the teaser is garnering praises all over social media. Needless to say, the film is no less than a potential blockbuster.

Let’s take a look at the 5 reasons that prove why Salman Khan-starrer is a blockbuster in the making:

Salman Khan – If a film has Salman Khan, the film is designated to attract the masses. Be it his style, dialogue delivery or just his on-screen presence, the actor is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif– Enough has been said about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry. When the duo come together on the big screen, sparks are sure to fly. Tiger Zinda Hai squad– Yes, the trio of Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have time and again proved their mettle. Their last release Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster and broke several records at the box office. Festive release– When it comes to the occasion of Eid, one knows that Salman Khan would definitely have a gift for his massive and loyal fanbase. Just like his previous releases, Bharat will release on Eid. Mass meets Content– While Salman Khan has a mass appeal, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar puts his bet on films with a strong storyline. And Bharat is no exception.’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More