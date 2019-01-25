Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer much-awaited movie Bharat's teaser is out. Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the same. Salman Khan wrote that it's the journey of a man and a nation together. The link has been shared in the bio. In the movie, Salman Khan is essaying the role of a navy officer, a daredevil motorcyclist and an ageing boxer.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat teaser has been released. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Salman Khan mentioned in the post that Bharat is the journey of a man and a nation together. The link has been shared in the bio. In the one-minute teaser, Salman Khan can be seen playing the role of navy officer, a daredevil motorcyclist, and an ageing boxer. The teaser is filled with the feeling of patriotism which is above cast, creed and religion. The teaser will leave you curious to know more about the movie plot. Since the movie traces the journey of a man, he has been sported in different looks of varied age groups.

The film also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Aasif Sheikh. Based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father. The bought by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Soon after the post, Salman Khan’s Instagram handle gets flooded with compliments and congratulatory wishes. Till now, the poster has garnered around 623,968 likes. Twitterati has also given a thumbs up to the teaser. Celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dadlani and Sunil Grover also took to Twitter to share their review and without any hesitation, they have already called it a blockbuster.

Blockbuster on the way 😍 bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan in and as #bharat Salman Khan | BHARAT | Official Teaser | EID 2019 https://t.co/FDZ62xWfzQ via @YouTube congratulations n best wishes to the entire team @aliabbaszafar #BharatTeaser #Eid2019 🤗 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 25, 2019

And the next one…..Salman Khan | BHARAT | Official Teaser | EID 2019 https://t.co/IUuvb7k4dy via @YouTube — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) January 25, 2019

#Bharat. Aur koi naam ki zaroorat hi nahin. Aap sab ko #RepublicDay ki shubhkaamnaayein, advance mein with #BharatKaTeaser !https://t.co/m7XZhWF69k — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 25, 2019

Twitterati is also impressed with the teaser. Almost everyone took to Twitter to share their reviews.

#BharatKaTeaser 👌👌🔥🔥🔥

Must watch the speechless performance of @BeingSalmanKhan

Salman Khan ke Acting ke aage leonardo dicaprio fail hai…@aliabbaszafar you proved once again…#28YearsOfAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/ju2eipGCxy — 🚩 🦁K.E.S.A.R.I.T.A.R.D🦁🚩 (@akki_aditya) January 25, 2019

.@aliabbaszafar has the knack for presenting @BeingSalmanKhan in the most amazing manner#BharatKaTeaser ..style hai, charisma hai, herogiri hai and yes there's a secular nationalistic spirit that appeals 2 the biggest audience! Blockbuster guaranteed!https://t.co/ruZBJNGuFx — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 25, 2019

BLOCKBUSTER #BharatKaTeaser 🔥 Salman Khan in never seen before Avatar. This film is going to be the Biggest Blockbuster of 2019. @BeingSalmanKhan @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar @Bharat_TheFilm — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) January 25, 2019

#BharatKaTeaser

I m not @BeingSalmanKhan but the truth is truth that this one is gonna be blockbuster or all time blockbuster

Teaser itself #Blockbuster@aliabbaszafar ye dhoka nhi dega

He already gave 2 blockbuster

1 #Sultan

2 #TigerZindaHai

3rd will be #Bharat pic.twitter.com/uzeCpBc1rW — Washer ali (@washersrkian1) January 25, 2019

I can already imagine the crowd,the whistles and the mad audience in the theatre on @BeingSalmanKhan entry.

The teaser itself gives you goosebumps and idea of how huge the film is going to be.@aliabbaszafar exactly knows how to get things done.#BharatKaTeaser — SAVLEEN BATRA. (@savleen101) January 25, 2019

A Journey of a man and a nation together🔥🔥#BharatKaTeaser Out now👌 pic.twitter.com/FRFs6Mkhhr — Madhu (@MSalmaniac) January 25, 2019

This is not the first time that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are featuring together. They have come together in various movies such as Yuvraaj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai ad Partner.

