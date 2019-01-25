Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat teaser has been released. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Salman Khan mentioned in the post that Bharat is the journey of a man and a nation together. The link has been shared in the bio. In the one-minute teaser, Salman Khan can be seen playing the role of navy officer, a daredevil motorcyclist, and an ageing boxer. The teaser is filled with the feeling of patriotism which is above cast, creed and religion. The teaser will leave you curious to know more about the movie plot. Since the movie traces the journey of a man, he has been sported in different looks of varied age groups.
The film also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Aasif Sheikh. Based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father. The bought by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.
Soon after the post, Salman Khan’s Instagram handle gets flooded with compliments and congratulatory wishes. Till now, the poster has garnered around 623,968 likes. Twitterati has also given a thumbs up to the teaser. Celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dadlani and Sunil Grover also took to Twitter to share their review and without any hesitation, they have already called it a blockbuster.
Twitterati is also impressed with the teaser. Almost everyone took to Twitter to share their reviews.
This is not the first time that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are featuring together. They have come together in various movies such as Yuvraaj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai ad Partner.
