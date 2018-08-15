On the occasion of 72nd Independence day, the makers of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat made the day more special by unveiling the teaser of the film. Helmed by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.
Sharing the teaser of the film on his official Instagram handle, Salman Khan noted that some relationships are from the roots and some from the blood. He had both. Film critic Taran Adarsh further shared the first teaser of the film on his Twitter handle.
Check out the teaser of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat here:
(Updating..)