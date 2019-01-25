Bharat teaser: Get ready for an entertainment bonanza as Bollywood actor Salman Khan has finally released the teaser of his much-anticipated film Bharat. The 1 minute and 22-second teaser is an out and out Salman Khan show as he keeps everyone hooked throughout. Looking at the teaser, one can state that the film will not only be a treat for his fans but also every Bollywood lover. Bharat is slated for a release on Eid 2019.

As the country gears to celebrate 70th Republic Day on January 26, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has given a perfect surprise to the fans a day before that is sure to make everyone jump with joy. The much-anticipated teaser of Salman’s upcoming film Bharat has been finally released today and it seems nothing short of a blockbuster. From action, drama, glitz and glamour and an intriguing story of a man named Bharat, the teaser of the film has all the elements to make one excited for the trailer of the film. However, just like other Salman Khan releases, Bharat also boasts of that ‘bhai’ touch that fans are crazy about.

Ever since the teaser of the film has released, it is creating havoc on social media as social media users cannot stop praising the short glimpse of the film. With Salman Khan headlining the film forward, Bharat also stars actors like Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and many such actors in lead roles.

Slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid 2019, Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

Interestingly, the trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is a goldmine for the box office. Their earlier releases namely Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai emerged as blockbusters and created new records. Looking at the hype around Bharat, it is certain that the Bharat is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2019.

Take a look at the teaser of Bharat here-

