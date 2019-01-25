Bharat teaser: The much-awaited film Bharat's teaser is out and the fans can't keep calm after viewing the teaser. In the teaser, Salman Khan has carried himself in three different looks starting from a Navy officer to a motorcyclist and finally in a boxer's look. The film will hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

Finally, the much awaited Salman Khan’s movie teaser is out and is currently creating a buzz on social media. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the film features the big star Katrina Kaif in lead female role. Just an hour ago, the teaser of the movie was released and it has quenched the thirst of her fans till the level that fans can’t keep calm and are expressing their views on Twitter. The teaser is of one minute 27 seconds and commences with a visual of a crowded train with some pictures from Partition of India and the voiceover of Bollywood Dabangg. He says that he is named Bharat by his father, following his country’s name. So he doesn’t give any heep to his surname, cast and religion.

It also contains some visuals of Salman Khan in different avatars starting from a Navy officer to a motorcyclist performing a fire stunt to an old boxer. Further, the makers have described the movie to be a journey of a man and a nation together. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Varun Dhawan in cameo appearances. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019. Looking at the Twitter reaction, fans are praising the teaser and have already started comparing Salman Khan’s Navy looks with Akshay Kumar’s officer look of Rustom. Fans are also praising the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar for the superb screening of Salman Khan in the film. People are also demanding a separate teaser for each character in the film which proves that the eagerly waiting fans can’t wait for the trailer to release

Bharat ka teaser …..

uske naam ki tarah

uske desh ki tarah

Uske Adarsh ki tarah

Sabse Upar "Bharat"

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#BharatKaTeaser #RepublicDay2019 — DrParvez Bagwan (@Parvezbagwan) January 25, 2019

Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar… An unbeatable combination… They are back with #Bharat… #BharatTeaser is absolutely captivating… #Eid2019… Link: https://t.co/6DYkgyUcrm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

