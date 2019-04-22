Soon after the trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Bharat was released, fans are eagerly waiting for the film and we get you 4 reasons why you should watch Salman Khan's Bharat.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat has finally been released and the trailer is being loved by all his fans across the globe! The film stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead role and has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 and here are 4 reasons why Bharat will emerge as the biggest blockbusters of this year and why you must watch the film!

1) The successful collaboration of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar: The two have previously worked in films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films crossed the glorious Rs 300 crore mark and are ranked among the highest-grossing Indian films. With the two coming back for Bharat, it is expected that the film will be one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade.

2) Salman Khan’s undisputed stardom: Believe it or not, Salman Khan is the king of the Indian film industry and the only actor who has not given a single flop in the past 10 years. All his film since 2010—Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger Zinda Hai, among several others were all blockbusters.

3) Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry: He is the Bollywood heartthrob and she is the queen of Indian cinema and their sexy chemistry in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai was loved by fans and therefore everyone is very excited to see the power couple of Bollywood to once again romance on-screen.

4) Eid release: All Salman Khan films which were released on Eid emerged as biggest blockbusters and shattered many box office records. While Sultan earned Rs 250 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan made 321 crores. Kick and Ek Tha Tiger also were blockbusters.

