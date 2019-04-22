Bharat trailer: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starrer Bharat trailer has been unveiled. The trailer has traced the journey of a man who had been sported in different appearances. The movie also has an ensemble of star-cast with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Nora Fatehi. The trailer seems to be promising and expectations are also high to watch this film.

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starrer Bharat trailer has been released and it is no less than an entertaining one with an adventurous rollercoaster ride. Tracing the journey of a man, Salman Khan can be seen in different appearances. From a superstar, Indian navy man to an old man, the actor has perfectly won the hearts of the fans. With the stellar acting of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in the lead roles also look beautiful in their role. The movie has an ensemble of star-cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Nora Fatehi among others.

Looks like Bollywood Bhai is back with a bang after his disappointing performance in the year 2018 with Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. At one hand, Salman Khan and other lead actors acting skills in the trailer is praiseworthy the movie has a lot of interesting facts which can force you to go to the cinema halls.

The movie is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar of T Series. Varun Dhawan will play a cameo in the movie. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is slated to release on June 5

Bharat trailer: Interesting facts

Bharat Adaptation of South Korean film, ‘Ode to My Father’

Bharat movie is an adaptation of South Korean film, ‘Ode to My Father’. The movie narrates a modern Korean history from 1950 to the modern age. It also depicts the government’s decision to dispatch nurse and miners to West Germany in the 60s and Vietnam War. The Indian adaptation will deal with the Partition of India period. In an interview to leading daily, Alai baas Zafar revealed that since the story spans over a period of 70 years, there are several historical references. It is essentially about a man who lives through various significant moments from India’s past to present.

2. Salman Khan’s transformation

As per a report, Salman Khan has undergone five transformations in the film. The 52-year-old actor has been sported in 5 different looks with the help of prosthetics and VFX. Since the film spans over 70 years, beginning from the 1940s, the appearances have also been decided accordingly.

3. From Punjab to Abu Dhabi, worldwide shooting

Bharat movie shooting took place in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Delhi and Punjab. Confirming the same, in an earlier interview to a leading daily, Ali Abbas Zafar said that the partition sequences had been shot in Punjab while keeping in mind the minute details over the last three months. Original steam engines had been used for this shoot along with art, costumes, and nuances, to give the feel of that era.

4. Ensemble star-cast of Bharat

As per reports, actor-comedian Sunil Grover is seen as Salman Khan’s friend. The on-screen couple Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are once again to impress their fans with their playful chemistry. Not just that, 90’s actors Jackie Shroff, Tabu have also been featured. Aasif Sheikh and Nora Fatehia among others are also in the movie. Varun Dhawan will be seen in a cameo.

5. Manoj Kumar takes on Bharat

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar who is also known as Bharat Kumar recently revealed that he is happy with two stars of Bollywood Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, as they are carrying his legacy forward of social awakening. He said that he had no problems with the name Bharat to claim any copyright over the same. Anyone can be called as Bharat.

Check out the trailer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More