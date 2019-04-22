Bharat is one of the highly anticipated films and recently the makers of the film have released the trailer. In the trailer, Bollywood actor Disha Patani is looking smoking hot in her stylish dresses and alluring looks. Both the actors can also be spotted shaking leg in the trailer. Watch the trailer here:

The makers of Disha Patani and Salman Khan’s film–Bharat, just released the trailer of the film, and Disha Patani is looking exceptionally hot in the three minutes treat. Right after Salman Khan’s entry, we see Disha wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress bringing all the glamour to the screens. The very next look brings out the drop dead gorgeous as a glowing shell in a yellow saree, blazing through the screens.

Both the actors, Salman and Disha are seen shaking their leg in the trailer, keeping the audience’s anticipation at its peak. Superstar Salman Khan looks handsome in all the different looks he has donned for the film. The acrobatic sequences of Salman Khan with Disha Patani are bound to mesmerize you.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with Salman Khan’s Bharat. Hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actor has come a long way in such a short span of time with her spellbinding performances. Her film, Baaghi 2 with rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, smashed Box Office records to become a blockbuster and emerged as one of the highest grossing films of 2018.

After being a part of blockbuster films such as M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee’s next along with Mohit Suri’s Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Disha Patani is among the most followed actors of the industry and misses no chance of impressing fans with her fashion games and style. Apart from films, the actor is known in commercials and also serves as a brand ambassador for two brands Calvin Klein and cosmetic brand–Mac. Moreover, Disha Patani is also counted amongst the fittest actors in the industry as she hits the gym regularly.

