Bharat trailer: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started the countdown for Bharat trailer by sharing a stunning still. The trailer of Bharat will be released on April 24. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff. Slated for release on Eid, Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019.

Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is one of the most-awaited films of 2019. Slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, the trailer of the film will be launched on April 24. As the excitement level among fans reaches its peak, Katrina has treated everyone with a still from Bharat and it is making restless. Looking absolutely gorgeous, Katrina is seen donning a green saree with minimal makeup.

As she looks into the camera, it is her sparkling eyes, natural beauty and curly hair that will leave you spell-bound. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 4 lakh likes including celebrities like Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sonakshi Sinha. With this, Shweta Bachchan and Vaani Kapoor have complimented Katrina Kaif’s beauty. In her trailer, Katrina said that the trailer of Bharat will be released in 10 days.

An official adaption of 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father, the teaser of Bharat was released in February. Garnering 41 million views, the teaser also revealed that Salman will be seen five different avatars in the film. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat will release on June 5. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff.

After Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in films like Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Kick 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt and Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the film Thugs of Hindostan, is yet to announce her next film after Bharat.

