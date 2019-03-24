Bharat: The much-awaited trailer of Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff will be out in the 3rd week of April. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar revealed the same on his official Twitter account. Bharat is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid.

Bharat: When a Salman Khan film is slated for a release on Eid, one can be assured that it is going to be a blockbuster. This year, Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff will release on Eid and the excitement around the film is on an all-time high. After treating cinephiles with the teaser of Bharat, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has ended his silence around the release date of Bharat trailer.

The filmmaker took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago and said that the trailer of Bharat has been locked and will be out in the 3rd week of April. He added that Bharat is the final stages of post-production. When Salman was questioned about the trailer of Bharat, he revealed that he has watched it. When Salman was questioned about the trailer of Bharat, he revealed that he has watched it and the audience will also be able to watch it soon. Sharing his review of the trailer, Salman said that it is outstanding.

Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked , we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited 😊 . May god bless us all . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 24, 2019

Earlier, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, revealed that Bharat is one of his most challenging films in terms of scale and story. Hoping that they can do justice to it, the director said that the cast and crew of Bharat are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and T-Series, Bharat is the official remake of Korean film Ode To My Father. Slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2019, Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is expected to break several box office records.

After Bharat, Salman Khan will also be seen in films like Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next alongside Alia Bhatt.

