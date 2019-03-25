Bharat trailer release date: Film critic Taran Adarsh recently tweeted to share the release date of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film Bharat's trailer. The film will release on June 5, 2019, and the trailer will be launched on April 24, 2019. One of the most interesting part about the trailer is it will be showcased on the big screen with Hollywood's big release Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.

Bharat trailer release date: Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat is among the most awaited films of the year that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is among the big releases of the year and features Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. Bharat will mark the third collaboration of Salman Khan with Ali Abbas after Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan and it is anticipated that the movie will surely fulfil the expectations of the fans. Quenching the thirst of the fans, the makers of the film will release the trailer of the film in the third week of April. As per the latest report by film critic Taran Adarsh, the trailer will be launched on April 24. The most interesting part of the trailer is it will be showcased with one of the biggest Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame. The eagerly waiting fans can see the trailer on the big screens even if they go and watch Iron Man, Thor and Captain America. A few hours earlier, the director of the film Ali Abbas also took to his official Twitter handle to share the news.

And here's some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat…

* #BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019.

* #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019.

* Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

For those who are not much aware of the film, Bharat is an official remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father. The film will narrate the story of a man and his nation whose name is Bharat. Not only this, the movie also features the various characters of a kid to an old man. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was finalised for the lead actor’s role opposite Salman Khan but due to some personal reasons she denied and Katrina Kaif was finalised for her role.

Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked , we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited 😊 . May god bless us all . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 24, 2019

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the most followed actors of the industry and last worked with Ali Abbas in the film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Reports reveal that Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi will be appearing in a cameo role. The film will hit the theatres on June 5, 2019. Currently, Salman Khan is busy in the shoot of the third instalment of Dabangg series opposite Sonakshi Sinha and post to which will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt.

