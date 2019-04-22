Salman Khan Bharat movie trailer released, Bharat trailer out, Watch Bharat official trailer:, Bollywood's undisputed king, Salman Khan on Monday gave a very special surprise for his fans by releasing the trailer of his upcoming film Bharat which is one of the most anticipated films of this year!

The highly-anticipated trailer of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat has finally been released. The trailer, which was slated to release on April 24, was unveiled by the megastar on April 22 which came as a surprise to all his fans. The trailer, as expected, is powerful and will raise the expectations from the film even more. Salman Khan is at his best as usual and Katrina Kaif looks stunning and promising as Madam Sir in this much-anticipated movie which has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

The trailer comprises of everything a perfect film needs—action, drama, romance, gripping storyline and phenomenal performances. It is being anticipated that this will be Salman Khan’s biggest hit ever and will break all box office records. Bharat created a lot of buzzes ever since it went on floors and now with this super powerful and entertaining trailer, Bharat is expected to shatter all box office records and emerge as the biggest blockbuster of this year.

In the trailer, the Dabangg Bhaijaan of Bollywood looks breathtaking in different avatars may it be a young enthusiastic boy or a middle-aged experienced man sharing the incredible journey of his life. Like we see in the trailer, Bharat is about the journey of a man and the journey of a nation—India.

According to the trailer, we see that the film talks about different timelines—from 1947 (Independence era) to 2010 and the visuals, acting and the dialogues will give you goosebumps! Bharat, which stars Bollywood king Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film An Ode To My Father. Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Salman Khan Films.

The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles and Jackie Shroff will be seen in a cameo. Bharat is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 this year on the auspicious occasion of Eid and is one of the most awaited moves of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More