Bharat trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi has finally released. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat is slated for a release on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5.

This year’s Eid is going to be a grand one with the release of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat. After raising excitement among the fans with intriguing posters, the makers of the film have surprised everyone by releasing the trailer of the film today, i.e April 22. A remake of Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat follows the journey of a man and a nation together and it has all the elements of making it a blockbuster.

From action, romance, dance, comedy, drama to lots of Salman Khan’s swag, the trailer ticks all the right boxes for making it a blockbuster. Following his journey from 1964 to 2010, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover’s character. However, it is Salman’s chemistry with Katrina, also addressed as Madam Sir, which is set to win hearts.

One look at the trailer, it is bound to leave you breathless with a gripping story and exciting moments. As the trailer traces the journey of a man spanning across 6 decades, we are intrigued to know more about his life and people who are part of his life. With this, the music and power-packed dialogues of the film are the ultimate winners, justifying the hype around the film.

The fact that the film is releasing on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5, places the stakes at an all-time high. Looking at the buzz around the film, Bharat is expected to break several box office records at the box office and emerge as an absolute winner. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series, the film marks the reunion of the winning trio of Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

