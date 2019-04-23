Bharat trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi has finally released and it is taking social media by storm. As the trailer continues to impress the audience, film critics and celebrities alike, it has started a meme fest on social media.

Bharat trailer: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to be back on the big screen and how! The much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Bharat released 2 days before the announced date yesterday and took social media by storm. From action, romance, drama, dance and a gripping story, the trailer of Bharat has amped up excitement among the fans and is receiving wide applause from social media. However, there is one dialogue that has particularly intrigued the audience and has started a meme fest on social media.

This scene is the one where Katrina Kaif says ‘Itne Bhaari Gyaan Ki Zarurat Nahi Hai’ to Salman and leaves everyone laughing with her comic timing and dialogue delivery. Not just fans but film critics, as well as Bollywood celebrities, are in awe of Bharat trailer calling it a sure shot blockbuster.

Check out memes on Bharat trailer here:

#BharatTrailer Mom : No one will marry you if your roti is not round. Me : pic.twitter.com/QuKk1C1Uxa — @nv! 🙂 (@Anvi008) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer Chatur : A machine is any combination of bodies so connected that their relative motions are constrained, and by means of which force and motion may be transmitted and modified, as a screw and its nut, or a lever… Rancho : pic.twitter.com/DT7SAA5hzP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer Food blogger Friend: I ate crispy fried bread with a dollop of butter and mashed potato curry with mint Me : What's that? Friend : Pav Bhaji Me : pic.twitter.com/yit3wCXw0M — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

Whenever someone talks about physics to salman khan#BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/5PBgrnvPqf — Marwadi Bhoot (@rajpalpurohit) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer

When Bhai's movie got more logical things and less meme material Everyone- pic.twitter.com/7FyIyVSuLb — Batman (@andhere_ka_baap) April 22, 2019

When someone tell me that memes are waste of time #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/FLYI2k9rC9 — Dishank Lapsiwala (@Dls7799) April 22, 2019

A remake of Korean Film Ode To My Father, Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvika Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-Series, Bharat is slated for a theatrical release on the occassion of Eid, 2019, i.e June 5.

Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and many more. The film will also have a guest appearance by Varun Dhawan. In less than 24 hours, the trailer of Bharat has already crossed 15 million views. Looking at the buzz around the film, Salman Khan is all set to cross several box office records with his film Bharat.

After Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the leading lady of Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi.

