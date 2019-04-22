Bharat trailer: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has applauded Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat's trailer on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's friendship dates back a long time. The trailer of Bharat, which released a few hours ago, has received a positive reaction on social media from the fans as well as film critics.

The tale of friendship between the Khans of Bollywood, primarily Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan goes back a long time. Despite many highs and lows, the two megastars never back down to lend support to each other and they have done it once again. As the trailer of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat released today, i.e 2 days before the announced date, social media is going gaga over the trailer and SRK is no far behind.

Reacting to the trailer shared by Salman on his Twitter profile, Shah Rukh Khan said Kya Baat Hai Bhai!! Bahut Khoob. Prior to this, Salman Khan had also featured in a song titled Issaqbaazi from Shah Rukh’s Zero to promote the film. Featuring an adorable bond between the duo, the song has crossed 43 million views in just a few months.

Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. https://t.co/0t8hQoUSbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Take a look at Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s song Issaqbaazi here:

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. A remake of Korean Film Ode To My Father, the film is slated for a release on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5. With action, romance, drama, a strong plot and a promising star cast, the trailer of Bharat shows that it is a blockbuster in the making.

Tracing his journey from Independence to modern India, the trailer features Salman Khan in different avatars. After Race 3 debacle, the expectations are quite high from Bharat trailer. After Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in films like Dabangg opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project after the failure of Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

