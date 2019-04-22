Bharat trailer: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film have released the trailer of the film which is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screen on June 5, 2019. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the superstars of the film industry and leaves no chance of surprising fans with his versatile roles in the films. Following the same trend, the actor is again up to claim the top position at the box office with his upcoming film Bharat. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has earlier collaborated with Salman Khan and delivered hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. From the last one week, the makers of the film were creating a lot of buzz around the film releasing different posters of the film featuring Salman Khan in different looks from a young boy to an old man.

The trailer of the film is released and is creating a lot of buzz on the Internet. It seems that the film will cross all the records in the history of Salman Khan films and will serve all the types of audience. Starting from the visuals to Salman Khan’s look, everything seems perfect in the film. In the trailer, Salman Khan is looking dapper in every character he plays in the film.

Not only Salman Khan, Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif further add more spice to the trailer with their amazing avatars and dialogue delivering timing. From action, drama, comic, glamour to an intriguing story, the trailer is a complete package of entertainment and will prove to be another blockbuster in Salman Khan’s career.

Talking about the social media reaction, people are not just praising the Bollywood actor Salman Khan, they are also appreciating Jackie Shroff’s dialogue, Katrina Kaif’s swag and Disha Patani’s hot look in the film. People are also calling Salman Khan as the king of the box office as he is again back with an amazing story. Not only this, the trailer of the film has itself broken records by garnering 101k likes in just 30 minutes of the release.

#BharatTrailer 100k likes done in just 35 min ye pahle kabhi hua hai never seen this type of craze YouTube crash ho gaya @BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm — Ravi Shankar (@RaviSha995551) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer: BLOCKBUSTER written all over it. @BeingSalmanKhan in a never seen avatar. #KatrinaKaif looks elegant, no-nonsense. Their chemistry is something to look forward too. The BGM is the heart of it. #JackieShroff’s dialogues are kickass. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WhMlJXxwDw — shakeel akhtar (@BeingSAkhtar) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer is now fastest bollywood trailer to reach 100K likes on youtube. It crossed 100k likes in just 30mins. pic.twitter.com/apnCdeOleu — A'ѕιιŦ (@Being_Asif_) April 22, 2019

The box office monster is back!!! Love you bhai…love you!!!#BharatTrailer https://t.co/zi5Jk6aHj4 — ShreeJith (@_BatVigilante) April 22, 2019

Guys Right Now, Leave everything And Go And Watch The #BharatTrailer!

I Loved it!@BeingSalmanKhan Aap kae Dewana hoa jaye aur #KatrinaKaif Madam your that dialogue took the whole show!😁😳😳😳😳😳😳😃😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘#BharatTrailer — Sejal (@Sejalpandey62) April 22, 2019

The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. The film is an official adaption of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, the film also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.

