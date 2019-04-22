Bharat trailer: One of the most awaited movies of the year 2019, Bharat is all set to entertain fans on the silver screens soon. The movie is scheduled to release on June 5 and makers have dropped its official trailer today. WIthing few minutes, the video has crossed a million views. From action to emotion, the film has everything to offer.

Bharat trailer: Bollywood’s 2019 is going to be quite exciting for the variety of content that is going to hit the silver screens. Of which, the Salman Khan starrer Bharat is one of the most awaited movies. The movie will star Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan. Doubling the excitement in fans, the makers have dropped the official trailer of Bharat today. Although the trailer was supposed to release on April 24 it Megastar Salman Khan revealed it two days ahead of that.

Surprising fans with the much-anticipated trailer, Salman Khan has left everyone awestruck. While Bhaijaan is looking absolutely hot throughout the trailer, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani are raising the heat with their gorgeous looks. Helmed by aced filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie trailer has got immense love from fans and the Twitterati is flooded with comments.

Watch the official trailer of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer Bharat here!

The video will give you glimpses of Salman Khan’s character Bharat’s life journey which is sure to leave you with goosebumps. With an impressive storyline and plot, the way it is being threaded is making it look even more appealing. Salman Khan has once again reserved Eid for the release of his big project Bharat and it is predicted to be one of the biggest hits of 2019.

Here are some of the visuals from the trailer that will blow your mind!

Since the announcement, the movie has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet and now, the anticipation has increased even more. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release and after watching Salman Khan’s action sequences, you can’t take your eyes off.

Talking about the trailer, Dabangg star Salman Khan looks incredible. Showcasing the life journey of his character, the makers have picturized the plot in a perfect way. Salman Khan can be seen in different timeline including the time of independence to 2010, 2017 and current. The movie is said to be a Hindi remake of South Korean film An Ode To My Father.

