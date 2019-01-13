Earlier, there were reports that Varun Dhawan will make a cameo in the film, however, the extent of his role was not mentioned anywhere. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan will be portraying young Dhirubhai Ambani in the film.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is all set to hit the silver screen soon and with every passing day, we come across a new inside detail about the picture. Helmed by ace director Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is inspired by 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father. Earlier, there were reports that Varun Dhawan will make a cameo in the film, however, the extent of his role was not mentioned anywhere. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan will be portraying young Dhirubhai Ambani in the film.

Reports said that the Judwaa 2 actor will be playing the younger version of a well-known businessman. Earlier there will be reports that Varun will either feature in a song or play a small role in the show, which has finally been disclosed by sources present on the sets. The makers of the film have continuously been maintaining a silence on the details of the film.

Earlier, the film made headlines after Priyanka Chopra left the film right before her shooting schedule. She was then replaced by Katrina Kaif. The film will hit the screens this year on Eid. The film is jointly bankrolled by Reel Life Productions, T-Series Films and Salman Khan Films. Besides Salman and Katrina, the film also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles.

