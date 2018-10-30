Salman Khan and his forthcoming film Bharat is hitting headlines lately, be it an actor leaving the film right before her set schedules or be it the photos leaked from the sets of the film. If reports to be believed then the film will portray Salman Khan in more than one avatars. Recently, two new images of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan surfaced on different social media platforms leaving us to believe that these might be two of his avatars from the film.

Salman Khan and his forthcoming film Bharat is hitting headlines lately, be it an actor leaving the film right before her set schedules or be it the photos leaked from the sets of the film. If reports to be believed then the film will portray Salman Khan in more than one avatars. Recently, two new images of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan surfaced on different social media platforms leaving us to believe that these might be two of his avatars from the film. The pictures have been posted by the fan pages of Salman Khan and are continually doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the pictures, Salman can be seen posing to the camera along with his fan. Salman is wearing a chequered t-shirt and has side-partitioned his hair. In another picture, Salman can be seen wearing black half-jacket and it is a click from the film’s Dubai schedule. Another picture shows a grand set of the film, which is a huge circus set made for the film. Here’s take a look at the pictures:

Besides this, director Ali Abbas Zafar keeps sharing the pictures from the sets of the film. Earlier during an interview, Ali has told that the makers are trying to portray Salman in a range of avatars starting from what he used to look in Maine Pyaar Kiya to his present look. Although, the pictures that Ali has shared never give us an idea about Salman’s look, shows that the film has some magnificent and eye-catching locations.

Wrap on Abu Dhabi schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm ….. its Been a absolute pleasure shooting here again after @TigerZindaHai , thank you UAE government and @2454abudhabi for all the support and love …till next time 📽🎥 pic.twitter.com/ljVZPnX4u1 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 15, 2018

Gear up for Thunder ….@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm …”yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai…” pic.twitter.com/dAQ5kfGFuW — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 1, 2018

God paints , magic of light , location scouting @Bharat_TheFilm , fun begins soon 🙂 . pic.twitter.com/Vsz8rFvf9F — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 7, 2018

Bharat is inspired by the Korean film Ode To My Father and will portray the story of India spanning sixty years through the eyes of Khan’s different avatars. Besides Salman Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. the film is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid, June 5, 2019.

