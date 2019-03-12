T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre. T series is soon to be number 1 YouTube channel and is requesting everyone to subscribe to the channel and make it number 1.

India’s biggest music label T-Series raced ahead of PewDiePie to become the most subscribed channel on YouTube. However, the status to maintain the spot keeps on recurring. It has been reported that every time T-Series closes in on PewDiePie, the latter’s legion of followers gang up to keep it behind. Some even go to the extent of hacking printers, Chromecasts and defacing the Wall Street Journal.

Ever since Bhushan Kumar has urged people to make the world’s biggest YouTube channel, fans, as well as Bollywood celebs, have left no stone unturned in lending their support to make Bharat number one.

You can make India win!!

It’s so exciting to know that @TSeries is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world.. Congratulations @itsBhushanKumar !! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube pic.twitter.com/YB1yXwx91x — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 11, 2019

So @itsBhushanKumar & @TSeries are about to become the World's Largest @YouTube channel! It's a first and a matter of some pride for India! Get out there and subscribe! (No hard feelings @pewdiepie , but I think Indians worldwide will trip out when #BharatWinsYouTube!) pic.twitter.com/UTLXwuSIyE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 12, 2019

Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar had earlier said, There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud.

Together we can make India win! 🇮🇳 Subscribe to @TSeries & make it the world’s biggest YouTube channel #BharatWinsYouTube! https://t.co/6hS1zUNiLj

Good luck @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/QnGTITQaOK — Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) March 11, 2019

@TSeries is around the corner of becoming the no. 1 YouTube channel .. huge congratulations @itsBhushanKumar sir & the entire team 🤗 keep subscribing. #Bharatwinsyoutube #JashanSingh pic.twitter.com/5ym8Kk3dvg — Jashan Singh (@jashantweets) March 11, 2019

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

BHARAT WINS YOUTUBE

Doston ,T Series ke YouTube channel ko Subscribe Kar Bharat ko jeetaaiye .#bharatwinsyoutube

Subscribe NOW ..

https://t.co/0a5GvyIKbs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 11, 2019

Our very own Indian Youtube channel, Tseries is on the verge of becoming the World’s number one YouTube channel. Let’s put all our hearts into winning this! All we have to do is subscribe to Tseries on YouTube and make India win!! @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #BharatWinsYoutube pic.twitter.com/HOUsZTXRQV — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 11, 2019

