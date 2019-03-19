As the news of PewDiePie losing and T-series winning has hit the internet, people are celebrating the achievement. T-series has been crowned by YouTube as the channel with the most number of subscribers and PewDiePie is the second. All the celebrities are congratulating T-series and Bhushan Kumar for the great milestone achieved. One of them is Prabhas. Take a look at what Prabhas tweeted!

The fight between the two big YouTube channels PewDiePie and T-series had taken the internet by a storm. T-series, an Indian YouTube channel finally won over the Pwediepie and became the channel with the most number of subscribers on YouTube. Bhushan Kumar encouraged celebrities to give in their contribution to the success by subscribing to the T-series channel on YouTube. Ever since Bhushan Kumar has urged people to make the world’s biggest YouTube channel, fans, as well as Bollywood celebs, have left no stone unturned in lending their support to make Bharat number one.

Many Bollywood actors lent their support and took to their official social media accounts to urge fans to subscribe to T-series and help India win the race. After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and many other celebs, Pan Asian Superstar, Prabhas has joined the league as he took to his official Facebook account to congratulate Bhushan Kumar for the grand success.

Prabhas posted saying, “Congratulations to Bhushan Kumar & the entire team of T-Series for becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world!

Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar had earlier said that there is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take his father Mr Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, he started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud. After this weet message, people started showing their support on T-series’s YouTube Channel.

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre.

