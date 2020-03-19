Amid coronavirus outbreak, India has also reached the second stage of the pandemic. Bollywood and other theaters also shut down the shooting for a while for the sake of security. Now Kapil Sharma, Mikha Singh and others were seen house party.

Amid coronavirus outbreak now the Bollywood industry and other’s shootings were also postponed till March 31. Now, the actors are trying to spend some quality time with their family. Meanwhile many actors and popular faces urging fans to stay calm and safe during this pandemic. Recently, Mika Singh shared a video in which it can be seen that Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, Kapil Sharma along with wife Ginni Sharma and others are enjoying house party.

Also, they shared a message to stay at home and enjoy with the family. Stars urged fans not to visit places these days and just to co-operate with the administration. Almost all the actors have shared their opinion about this massive outbreak and requested people to stay calm. The idea of a house party deliberately wants to convince people that a house can also be a good option to spend some quality time with family and to have fun.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, people are trying to take some sincere precautions but also a lot of rumours are going on social media platforms. Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh also urged people to ignore such fake news and not to create panic. Now everyone is concerned about this major outbreak and trying to take some sincere precautions to get rid of this virus. People need to stay safe and be in quarantine for some time. So that this disease will not spread that fast to others. For much such updates on coronavirus outbreak stay tunned to newsX.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5higQ8Oh8kA

