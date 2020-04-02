This won’t be wrong to say Kapil Sharma has not just entertained his audience by taking them on a laughter ride with his show, he has made a special place in the hearts of his audience. From his witty jokes, punch lines and his nature of teasing his costars has made the comedian win millions of hearts. Though the first season of Kapil Sharma show became a part of many controversies, in the second season, Kapil Sharma has left no stone unturned to prove himself with his talent, acting prowess and rules millions of Indian hearts.

Today, the comedian turns a year older and the first person to wish Kapil Sharma is none other than Bharti Singh. Recently, Bharti Singh shared a sweet note wishing Kapil on his birthday and also quoted that he is his favorite person, best brother, and an amazing entertainer. She added that she never shared a dull moment with Kapil as he is so positive. Not just this, she also shared a picture of Kapil where he is seen posing on the sets of his show.

Not just this, some days back, while interacting with a media portal, Kapil Sharma also expressed himself on the current scenario of the country and what are the necessary precautions one should take to avoid the transmission of coronavirus. Further, he has also donated Rs 50 lakh in the PM Relief Fund to help the country fight its battle against coronavirus.

Talking about his birthday, this will be Kapil Sharma’s first birthday with his daughter Anayra Sharma, who was born in December 2019. Recently, Kapil Sharma also shared a photo of Anayra as she got ready for Kanjak Poojan on Ashtami.

