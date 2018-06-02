Vikramaditya Motwane’s action-thriller Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has failed to impress the audience. According to a report by BoxOfficeIndia, the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer has managed to earn a mere collection of Rs 25 to 30 lakhs. Despite mixed reviews from the film critics, the film could not give a tough competition to Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker’s Veere Di Wedding, which has emerged as the third highest grosser of 2018 by collecting a total collection of Rs. 10.70 crore.

Estimating the film to earn around Rs. 1.75 crore at the box office, Film critic and Trade Analyst Girish Johar noted, “Motwane has built a niche audience for himself over the years with films like Trapped, Udaan and Lootera. While Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will definitely not serve a very wide audience, it has been much more commercially visible than Motwane’s previous flicks owing to a trusted production house backing the film and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s stardom.” After Harshvardhan’s first film Mirzya’s failure at the box office, Bhavesh Joshi Superstar was expected to be a game changer for the Kapoor star.

Talking about the box office clash with his sister Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding, Harshvardhan had earlier stated, “There are 52 weeks in a year and there are so many of us in the family who are working in films and it is bound to happen at some point or the other. Both are different films. I don’t think it is that big a deal as people are making it. Both Vikram and I are happy and proud of the film.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App