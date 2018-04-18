The poster of the movie featuring Harshvardhan as a masked man just like a superhero comic book. An interesting poster with Kapoor in a black suit has certainly brought curiosity for his fans and we simply can’t wait to know watch the movie. The film release on May 25 this year. Based on one young man’s hunt for revenge and the discovery that he is destined for more big things is Produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

Mirzya star Harshvardhan Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s film is coming back with his second film titled Bhavesh Joshi Superhero directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie will be made under the banners of Eros international and Phantom Pictures. The poster of the movie featuring Harshvardhan as a masked man just like a superhero comic book. An interesting poster with Kapoor in a black suit has certainly brought curiosity for his fans and we simply can’t wait to know watch the movie. The film release on May 25 this year.

Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya will be giving the music to the movie. Harshvardhan Kapoor took to his official Twitter account to share the first poster of the movie which is creating a lot of buzz in the town ever since the announcement of the movie was made. He captioned, "He's here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero @FuhSePhantom @ErosNow @RelianceEnt #VikramAdityaMotwane @anuragkashyap72."

Earlier, Harshavardhan shared a photograph of Anil and Apjit, where they are seen raising a toast.“The reel and real life dads met and raised a toast to the start of this amazing project. Dad beat me to the meeting with Bindra senior and has already started his prep! Can’t wait to be back and start work on this full swing!” Harshvardhan captioned the image

