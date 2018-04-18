After raising the excitement of the audiences with the first look of Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superstar, the makers of the film have released the teaser of the film. Featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor as a new-age action superhero, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will definitely leave you intrigued and excited for the film release. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will hit the screens on May 25th, 2018.

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made his big Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya, is all set to surprise the audience with his superhero avatar in his second big release ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’ After unveiling the first look of the superstar from the film, the makers of the film soon shared the teaser of the film and it has left us amazed and intrigued so say the least. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Harshvardhan tweeted, “#BhaveshJoshiSuperHero says hi… #VikramAdityaMotwaneBhavesh Joshi Superhero Teaser: Harshvardhan Kapoor’s action hero avatar will keep you intrigued #FirstLook #Teaser.”

In the 1-minute teaser, Harshvardhan can be throwing punches around, performing daring bike stunts and advocating for the truth and justice. At the end of the trailer, Harshvardhan as Bhavesh Joshi states, “Mera naam Bhavesh Joshi hai aur mein abhi bhi zinda hu.” As soon as the teaser of the film was out, Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor took to their social media account to appreciate the action packed teaser of the young star.

Harshvardhan’s dotting father Anil Kapoor retweeted the teaser on his Twitter profile and wrote, “Hero woh hota hai jo “bas ladta rahe, sacchayi ke liye, insaaf ke liye!”- #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero Here’s a li’l teaser of the storm that about to rage!” while Sonam added, “Woah! Seriously just got goosebumps after watching the #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero teaser! That’s one insanely action packed teaser Harsh! 💪With everything that’s going on in the world, we definitely need a superhero like Bhavesh Joshi!” Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Raazi, wrote, “How cool is this looking ya!!!! Amazing! Can’t wait to see this one harsh.. all the best guysssss,” to which Harshvardhan responded, “Thanks you Alia … May is the month of @RaaziHoon and #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero may the cinema gods and audiences shower us with love.”

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikram Behl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the screens on May 25th, 2018. The action thriller will be clashing with Govinda and Varun Sharma starrer FryDay at the box office.

How cool is this looking ya!!!! Amazing! Can’t wait to see this one harsh.. all the best guysssss 💪🙌🙌 https://t.co/vhSiIJkWdh — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 18, 2018

Looks like some crazy superhero is coming our way can’t wait for the unveil way to go Harsh https://t.co/DIGK80FOEV — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 18, 2018

