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Home > Entertainment News > Bhavya Singh Reacts To Reports Of Legal Action By Shreya Kalra-Rishabh Jaiswal: ‘Mujhe Dhamki…’

Bhavya Singh Reacts To Reports Of Legal Action By Shreya Kalra-Rishabh Jaiswal: ‘Mujhe Dhamki…’

Reality TV personality Bhavya Singh has responded after reports claimed that Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal were preparing to take legal action against her over controversial remarks made during a recent podcast. While Bhavya says she is unfazed, neither Shreya nor Rishabh has officially confirmed any legal proceedings.

Shreya Kalra-Rishabh Jaiswal (Photo: X)
Shreya Kalra-Rishabh Jaiswal (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 22:45 IST

Splitsvilla fame Bhavya Singh has found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy after making explosive remarks about influencer Shreya Kalra and her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, during a recent podcast with Lakshay and Archit Kaushik. During the conversation, Bhavya allegedly used abusive language while speaking about the couple and claimed, “Ye dono hi kisi aur ke paise par palte hain,” before further alleging that they had a “sugar daddy.” The comments quickly went viral on social media, with reports claiming that Shreya and Rishabh’s team was preparing legal action against her.

‘Don’t threaten me,’ says Bhavya

Reacting to the reports through a series of Instagram Stories, Bhavya dismissed the alleged legal threat. “Mereko na dhamki mat diya karo, kara karo,” she said in a video. She further claimed that she received a phone call informing her that a defamation and character assassination case was being planned against her. According to Bhavya, she was also told that Shreya’s mother had fallen ill after watching the podcast.

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Bhavya questioned why her comments were being singled out, referring to Shreya’s earlier statements about television actor Shivangi Joshi. “Jab ye Shivangi ke baare mein bol rahi hai, tab woh theek hai?” she asked. The reality star also maintained that she had offered to remove the controversial segment from the podcast if Rishabh publicly apologised to her on social media.

No official confirmation from Shreya or Rishabh

Despite the widespread speculation, neither Shreya Kalra nor Rishabh Jaiswal has publicly confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against Bhavya Singh. Their social media accounts have also remained silent on the matter so far.

Unless an official statement is issued, the reports of legal action remain unverified.

Who is Bhavya Singh?

Bhavya Singh rose to prominence after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 in 2019. Over the years, she has built a significant following as a content creator and podcast host, interviewing reality TV personalities, influencers and digital creators. Her podcast is known for candid conversations that frequently spark debates and controversies online.

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Bhavya Singh Reacts To Reports Of Legal Action By Shreya Kalra-Rishabh Jaiswal: ‘Mujhe Dhamki…’
Tags: Bhavya SinghRishabh JaiswalShreya Kalra

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Bhavya Singh Reacts To Reports Of Legal Action By Shreya Kalra-Rishabh Jaiswal: ‘Mujhe Dhamki…’
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