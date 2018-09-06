Bhojpuri star Mani Bhattacharya's latest Instagram photo has been raising the temperature. Dressed in a sexy printed long skirt and an off-shoulder black top, Mani Bhattacharya looks ravishing as she poses for the camera in the middle of a jungle.

Bhojpuri star Mani Bhattacharya’s latest Instagram photo has been raising the temperature. Dressed in a sexy printed long skirt and an off-shoulder black top, Mani Bhattacharya looks ravishing as she poses for the camera in the middle of a jungle. Mani Bhattacharya is surrounded with trees as she makes that sexy pose and the photo has taken social media by storm. Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry with Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Jila Champaran and has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry since then.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Ghunghat Mein Ghotala, Nirahua, Ya Ali Bajrangbali, among others. Mani Bhattacharya has worked with all the big stars of Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

Mani Bhattacharya keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm in no time. She is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also known for her amazing dance skills which drive her fans crazy!

